Trustworthy. Fair. Balanced. Accurate. Accountable.
These fundamentals underlie all of the work we do here at The Herald and you, our readers, trust us to uphold these important principles of journalism.
In the interest of full transparency, I wish to note that Herald managing editor James Miller has purchased an advertisement in today’s edition to announce that he is running as a candidate in the June 19 byelection for a seat on Penticton city council.
I assure you as the Herald’s general manager that I have taken steps to ensure the integrity of our byelection coverage.
First, I have modified Miller’s duties so that he has no involvement, whatsoever, with the Herald’s coverage of the byelection or council matters. For the duration of the campaign, reporter Joe Fries will serve as acting managing editor. Fries held a similar position from 2018-20 while Miller was at the Kelowna Daily Courier and I’m confident Fries can impartially lead our paper through the byelection.
Second, our byelection coverage will be handled entirely by freelancers under the direction of Fries.
Finally, because this is a personal matter for Miller, he will not discuss any aspects of his campaign while at work and his advertising account is being handled by a campaign manager.
You have my assurance that we will continue our efforts to be a trusted source of information to empower and inform our communities. Our aim is to produce valuable and relevant content by listening, without an agenda, to the communities we serve.
As always, we thank our subscribers, readers, business and retail partners for their support which allows us to continue to be the newspaper of record in our community.
Shannon Huggard
GM, Penticton Herald