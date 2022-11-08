Summerland’s new mayor says his $600-a-month deputy’s duties will include keeping an eye on the boss.
“It may sound strange for a mayor to be saying there needs to be a check on the mayor, but there needs to be a check on the mayor,” said Doug Holmes on Monday night, shortly after being sworn into office at council’s inaugural meeting.
“There have been a few meetings in the past when councillors wondered how an agenda item got onto a council meeting agenda… or why something wasn’t on the agenda or why an agenda item was being discussed in camera when it probably should have been discussed in an open meeting,” he continued.
“There have been occasions where the mayor attends a regional meeting or a meeting with government officials and comes back to inform council what commitment was made at that meeting, only for councillors to respond: ‘Wait a second, we haven’t discussed this,’ or, ‘We haven’t agreed to this.’ This happens everywhere and those of us who served previously know it has happened here more than once – and not just this last council, but councils before that as well.”
Holmes also pitched the position as an important move to train the next generation of public officials and offer more cohesive leadership to the community.
The move will end the long-time practice of rotating the position of acting mayor through all of council on a monthly basis, with no additional pay.
As for the deputy mayor’s $600 monthly stipend, Holmes suggested that figure because it’s approximately what he earned while serving previously as vice-chair of the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“I saw first-hand in that position the value it brought to both the board of the RDOS and the administration,” said Holmes.
But when pressed later by Coun. Janet Peake on the stipend amount, Holmes admitted “the responsibilities aren’t that great for (RDOS) vice-chair. You attend the agenda review meetings and that’s pretty much it.”
Council eventually voted unanimously to go along with Holmes’ proposal, including appointing Coun. Erin Trainer to serve as deputy mayor for the full four-year term, but with a review at the midway point.
Holmes recommended Trainer based mainly on her eight consecutive years on council and first-place finish in the election.
Trainer, who recused herself from debate about the stipend, accepted her new duties enthusiastically.
“My biggest reason for supporting this role is that it provides strong and consistent backup leadership, just like an assistant captain for hockey or a co-pilot in flight,” said Trainer.
Her appointment as deputy is expected to take effect in January, which will allow district staff time to draw up the requisite bylaws.
Summerland is the second community in the South Okanagan to switch to a deputy mayor system following the Oct. 15 municipal election.
Penticton was first out of the gate last week, with veteran Couns. Campbell Watt and Helena Konanz selected to share duties for the first year, although they won’t receive any additional pay.
In the only other business item on Monday night, Holmes and Coun. Marty Van Alphen were appointed to fill Summerland’s two seats on the RDOS board. Holmes’ term runs four years, while Van Alphen is due to switch spots with his alternate, Coun. Richard Barkwill, at the halfway mark.