Acting editor’s note: We’re pleased to present our first week of candidate Q&As in advance of the Oct. 15 municipal election. The 16 candidates for Penticton city council were limited to 100-word answers and their responses appear unedited. We asked two sets of questions: 1. Who are you and why are you running? 2. What was the current council’s best decision and worst decision? Why?
AMELIA BOULTBEE
1. I am a Penticton girl at heart. The Boultbees have been here for generations, and both my father and grandfather ran for city council. Hopefully I will be the first Boultbee to be elected.
I’m someone who believes that rather than complaining, if you don’t like something, do something about it. Which is why I ran in the by-election, because I was appalled at our city’s state of affairs when I moved back to Penticton. I’m a hardworking, passionate and outspoken person and I think the mixture of my background and my education make me a uniquely qualified candidate.
2. I think being asleep at the wheel for as much as possibly the last ten years while crime became a public crisis is definitely the worst “decision”. It’s true that crime is rising everywhere, but the data is clearly showing that Penticton is proportionately worse. Having too few RCMP officers and also allowing BC Housing to warehouse great numbers of individuals in town without adequate wrap around services are just two of the factors.
The best decision was when council decided to compensate the elderly woman who lost her house in the tax sale – it was the right thing to do.
ISAAC GILBERT
1. I am a BC Park Ranger, former chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to the City of Penticton. I care deeply about our community and want to create a city that has its focus on affordability, accessibility, and sustainability.
The city should have the courage to develop affordable housing, such as cooperatives and non-profit rentals and to use city owned land for these goals.
Penticton being a four-season city is another big focus for me, partnering with the college to bring in more students for robust year-round educational programs which will create more economic stability for our community.
2. The Skaha Lake East Master Plan and its passage was a moment of pride for Penticton. As chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, I was deeply involved in this project and it settled some of the justifiable frustration and discontent which accompanied the previous project proposed for the park.
This council has been hesitant to make amendments to proposals which improve them. When council voted against the initial housing proposal to place on the Kampe property, they provided no alternatives and did not collaboratively seek a solution. A proactive council is what is needed, not a reactive one.
RYAN GRAHAM
1. My name is Ryan Graham, I've had the distinct pleasure of calling Penticton home for most of my life. I graduated here in 2004, I’m a father to Dominick (20) & Jensen (10) my wife Andrea and I have been together now for 14 years. I'm a small business owner in the downtown, I'm a three-year past president of the DPA now DPBIA. I've been a very outspoken advocate for mental health and addiction counselors within our community. Reallocating and investing into our PFD (Penticton Fire Department) I am running because its time to get to work!
2. Worst: Not approving the spending for 4 new additional RCMP offices in our community which goes without saying are absolutely needed! Ironically the next day after council and mayor couldn’t get together and vote in the spending a 70-year-old business owner and lovely human Sharon Brown was assaulted by a hammer directly across form city hall...
Best: Turning down city staff recommendation to add another new bike lane on lakeshore drive, making it a one lane, without a referendum, fundamentally changing lakeshore drive, this community’s input, and finally to be heard has been missing for way to long.
LINDSEY HALL
1. I am Lindsey Hall
I am a retail business owner in Penticton for more than 20 years. I am a mechanical engineer and designer, have been an army officer and a Radician for NORAD.
Many will recall I led a coalition to secure a referendum on the prison debate in 2011 and campaigned against the prison.
I am running for council to ensure the citizens of Penticton are heard and determine the direction of our community before major projects are undertaken. Democracy is majority rule.
2. The current council’s best decision was to allow the consumption of beer and wine in our parks. Every responsible community I’ve visited in the world allows this and we have not experienced problems arising from it. People most want what they are denied.
The worst decision they made was to proceed with the bicycle lane without due diligence. A capital expenditure of this magnitude, with so many repercussions, should have been decided by the public in a referendum.
ANDREW JAKUBEIT
1. I’ve spent 10 years on City council 2008-2018, so I have experienced leadership to help rebuild a safe and vibrant Penticton. I own two businesses, one of which…the Grooveyard has been in business downtown for 32 years, so I understand the importance of a thriving economy. I’ve been immersed in the community, and been on several different board of directors so I understand bureaucracy and how to balance the needs and wants of the corporation with the needs, wants and ability to pay of the taxpayer. I would love the opportunity to serve the community again.
2. I like that council invested and wanted to brand Penticton as “Festival and Event Capital”; however, committing $650,000 annually to Ironman for 1500 athletes I disagree with. There is no money left over to back stop another opportunity or grow existing festivals and events…let alone fund other City infrastructure or budgetary needs. Gran Fondo has 3,000 athletes participating and gets $40,000 from the city. This is another example of council trying to hold onto nostalgia and reliving the glory of days gone by, instead of adapting to changes in the market and demographic or cultural shifts that continue to evolve.
HELENA KONANZ
1. My name is Helena Konanz. I served on Penticton City Council from 2011 to 2018. I have a master’s degree from UBCO, I’m a professional coach, a nationally ranked tennis player, and a longtime Penticton business owner. I know how to listen, which is the most important aspect of being an effective city councillor. Penticton is in a crisis when it comes to crime and safety, and our city needs a plan. I have a plan, and together, we can make Penticton a safe place to live again. Go to helenakonanz.ca for more information.
2. The best decisions the current council made were when they approved the rental unit complexes built on both Westminster Avenue and South Main. We are in a housing crisis, and both those complexes are fulfilling a need and have huge wait lists.
Council’s worst decision was to take 4.7 million out of our electrical reserve to pay for the lake-to-lake bike lane. Although I am an avid cyclist and not opposed to all bike lanes, I believe the electrical reserve should never be used as a piggy bank to be used for pet projects.
NICK KRUGER
Did not respond.
WAYNE LLEWELLYN
1. Wayne Llewellyn spent 35 years with the City of Calgary in technical/managerial positions leading projects supporting transportation systems development, public housing and municipal infrastructure. As a public servant implementing strategic projects, process development and quality management programs in property appraisal, assessment administration and tax policy, I can hit the ground running.
I’m seeking a councillor position because it’s my belief that a community is only as good as the contributions its citizens are prepared to make. We must address crime, promote community safety, responsible budgets and finance and provide stewardship of community plans and programs.
2. David Eby’s interference in local housing affairs was rightfully challenged. He’s not elected here.
Responsibly spending taxpayer’s money requires fully including them in understanding the problems, the alternatives and solutions. Since 2018, the city has consistently taken more than needed. In 2021 alone the city took in $129.1 million and spent $116.6 million meaning that $12.5 million more than needed was raised.
From 2018 to 2021 total assets grew from $355 to $392.6 million -- an increase of about $37 million.
Why did we have a 7% tax increase in 2022? What will the bike lanes really cost?
JAMES MILLER
1. I am James Miller, a long-time print journalist and full-time resident of Penticton since 2008. I was elected in the 2021 byelection and ran on a platform of being informed, knowing the issues. I was able to step in and didn't require refresher courses. In the past 14 months I've demonstrated my ability to work collaboratively, while upon occasion, challenging the status quo. I'm able to ethically balance council work with a career. I'm seeking re-election because of the unbelievable support and encouragement – which I truly appreciate – from our community, Non-partisan, sensible and compassionate leadership.
2. Overall this council is better than the past several. I knew when I ran in the byelection who I'd be working with and it was a team I was proud to be associated with. I have no regrets. One of the best decisions that I supported (during the budget hearings) was the financial commitment to hire additional police and bylaw officers. I hate to say 'worst,' but of the issues that came before us for a vote, I believe the rezoning of 602 Lakeshore was in the best interests of only a few.
KATIE O’KELL
1. I have lived and worked in Penticton for 11 years. My background is in virology and winemaking. I am passionate about creating positive change here. Our city is at a crossroads and it needs strong leaders to guide us.
My vision for Penticton focuses on 3 main strategies – affordable housing for the working poor, practical policies for crime reduction, and tackling homelessness through programs with a proven track record.
My strategy focuses on practical wisdom. Penticton’s problems are not unique, and we should research and adapt best practices from other cities around the world to find creative solutions.
2. Council supported the Car40 program, which pairs mental health nurses with RCMP officers. The Car40 program has been proven effective. I support our Council’s efforts to expand it here.
The SOS Medical Foundation was gifted 2 properties from David Kampe’s estate with specific instructions on future use. While they raise funds to execute those wishes, the Foundation is using the properties for parking, voiding their tax exemption. They requested a one-time grant to forgive their oversight for year’s taxes, which was denied. Because of this, they couldn’t buy medical equipment. The City should have given the Foundation a one-time break.
FRANK REGEHR
1. I earned an accounting degree and subsequently had a long professional career in public sector financial management in BC. I’ve lived in Penticton for 33 years. I believe a municipal Council benefits when members have a variety of skills. I feel that my financial background has assisted the current Council achieve incremental progress regarding the City of Penticton’s residential/business tax fairness, and an appropriate revision of the City’s out-dated Development Cost Charges program. Other financial challenges await the forthcoming Council, including increasing financial and operations transparency required for public trust in municipal government. I’m running to continue that work.
2. The best decision was adopting design plans for the Northern Gateway, an area in transition. The worst was the decision to sell City owned lots at Skaha beach. That vote cost future generations the intended chance to add to the beach area of Skaha Park. The inadequate parkland fund was the rational for giving up on more beach access. This inadequacy was the result of failing to update the City’s DCC program for over 15 years. In addition, options such as seeking significant private-sector donations (which saved Sickle Point/Naramata Centre Beach) weren’t considered and the quality of analysis was questionable.
KATIE ROBINSON
1. I am an experienced business woman with financial & management backgrounds, raising a family and living in Penticton since 1985.
I have served on Penticton City Council for just over 14 years
I also served on the Okanagan Regional Hospital Board & the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen for over 8 years.
Past President of Penticton Peach Festival and Penticton Community Concerts, Founding member of Community Foundation of the South Okanagan, Spring Wine Festival and the Fest of Ale.
I have been honoured to serve this community with integrity, dedication and commitment and hope to continue.
2. Best decision: Unanimously voting to reject the proposed Spiller Rd/Canadian Horizons Development. Massive opposition along with potentially destroying everything that is dear to those of us who choose to live in the very special environment we call home. Worst decision: Allowing a 5 story housing development contrary to our OCP on Main street downtown, which the Downtown Business Association is in opposition to as well. We clearly did not learn from the same mistake made on Front Street with regard to height restrictions in our downtown core. Great project….wrong location.
DAVINDER SANDHU
1. I would like to take the opportunity to introduce myself, I am married and father of two daughters and a son. Since moving here in 2016 I have worked as front line worker for first four years and from last three years working as a community support worker. My major priorities will be more senior housing, community safety, support local businesses. Overall making our beautiful Penticton more safe, resilient, happy, fun place to live and raise families. I am looking forward for your support to make it happen.
2. I agreed with the council's efforts for the Car 40 program to be implemented in Penticton, which pairs a mental health professional with an RCMP officer in responding to mental health calls. The program has the support of the local RCMP and other organizations. I disagree with council's approval in regards to sale of city owned lands at skaha lake.
LARRY SCHWARTZENBERGER
1. My name is Larry Schwartzenberger and I have lived in the South Okanagan for 32 years, now living our best life in Penticton. For the last 9 years I have been a Councillor in Oliver. I feel my experience on Council along with Level 1 & 2 Certification from the Local Government Leadership Academy will enhance my abilities to work for the citizens of Penticton. I come to the Council table with an open mind and look at each issue pragmatically. My experience in Municipal Government will allow me to hit the ground running.
2. Council’s best decision was working to get Ironman to return to Penticton. This is an event that brings millions of dollars into the community and brings hundreds of people together who volunteer for this great event.
Council’s worst decision was to sue the Province over the Victory Church shelter. While I certainly don’t agree with how the Province handled this situation, suing the Province creates an adversarial relationship. We need to work with the Province to create more shelter space that have wrap around services for substance abuse & mental health issues.
SHANNON STEWART
1. My name is Shannon Stewart, and I am a mother, grandmother and a resident of Penticton since 1993. I am running for a city council position because I want us all to proudly call this community home for many years to come and will contribute to it being as strong and healthy as possible. I have a master's degree in social work and have personal and professional experience supporting our community and its members. I look forward to the opportunity to offer that support to the community as a whole.
2. The council has made a positive decision to address the presentation of the northern gateway. This will improve the optics of our city for tourists and residents alike, providing a much-needed upgrade to the entrance to our city and expanding our commercial hub to areas other than the downtown core.
The city council has not addressed the increasing risks to public safety successfully. They have yet to publish a comprehensive program, plan, task force or seek public input on this issue. Adding minimal resources via marginal increases to RCMP and Bylaw Enforcement staff has not provided the necessary relief or solutions.
CAMPBELL WATT
1. I’m Campbell Watt and I have lived in Penticton for over 20 years. My wife Naomi and I have a wonderful 10 year old daughter Olivia. I have had the honour of serving on Penticton City Council for the past eight years and outside of Council I am a self-employed Mortgage Broker for Dominion Lending. Prior to that I was a golf professional and I was an active part of the DPA and the Chamber of Commerce including being President of each organization. I am running to ensure public safety, housing and affordability remain top priority for City Council
2. The best decision we made was taking a stand against BC Housing and Minister Eby. Not because supportive housing isn’t needed or doesn’t have a place, but our community should be assured it is placed in an appropriate location and will have the proper supports to make it successful. The decision I am most disappointed in was not approving the redevelopment of the “Kampe” site on Green Avenue when it was initially presented. If it had been approved by Council we would have 150 affordable and professionally managed rental units on a major transportation route near grocery.