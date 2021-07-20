The parent company of Valley First Credit Union has donated $40,000 to Food Banks BC to help those impacted by wildfires.
One of the board members who guides First West Credit Union – which counts Valley First, Envision Financial, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial as local divisions – is kicking in another $10,000.
“It’s times like these when communities need to come together, and we hope that this gesture can help keep food on the table for the individuals and families impacted by this unfortunate situation,” said Valley First president Paulo Araujo in a press release.
“As a member-owned financial co-operative, our members align themselves with us for this very reason, to serve their local community when they need It most.”
First West is also reaching out to its 240,000 members to donate to the cause.