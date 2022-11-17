Some budding climbers from Penticton reached new heights earlier this month at a competition in Coquitlam.
Three members of the Crushers Youth Climbing Team, which trains at the Hoodoo Adventures Climbing Gym in Penticton, went south with their coaches to the November Sessions bouldering competition at Climb Base 5 in Coquitlam.
Oren Korvin placed second in the Youth D category, Tomas Korvin took third place in Youth C division and Noah Sabourin placed sixth in in Youth D.
“It has been an absolute joy to see Penticton be represented on a provincial level,” said Crushers head coach Nick Korvin in a press release.
“Not only do these events give kids an opportunity to practise their climbing skills and see the results of their dedication, but more importantly, they provide an opportunity to build a strong team and community atmosphere.”
The team’s assistant coach is Stan Sabourin.
New members, between the ages of eight and 14, are welcome to join the Crushers. For more information, contact Hoodoo Adventures at 250-492-3888.