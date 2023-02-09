Politicians not giving up on Apex school kids

Local school officials are still refusing to adjust their boundaries to deal with longstanding concerns about Apex Mountain families’ access to education, but their MLA isn’t willing to take no for an answer.
“I need a better solution, certainly. The answer that I have a hard time accepting is that the current arrangement is working well for those constituents, those residents,” said Roly Russell, the representative for Boundary-Similkameen, in an interview Thursday.
“I’m fairly confident that one way or another there’s some different path we can go down to make sure people know they have a school they have a seat in in advance and they know they have a reasonable way to get to it through bus service, as well.”
Apex Mountain is officially within Oliver-based School District 53, although many families have historically transferred their kids to Penticton-based School District 67 because the community is more closely linked to Penticton and School District 67 offers bus service to the base of Apex Mountain Road.
Families who live on the mountain have spoken out periodically about the challenges they face getting their kids to school, especially since the bus service only stops at a few schools in Penticton.
Five years ago, they found a champion in Subrina Monteith, who represents the area on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Monteith asked the districts to consider redrawing their boundaries to put Apex Mountain into School District 67 but wasn’t able to spur action, so she took her concerns directly to the education minister at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in September 2022.
Jennifer Whiteside, who has since been appointed minister of mental health and addictions, promised to look into it.
“I can understand that the concern that was raised around boundary issues, enrolment and access to education in the Apex Mountain community is troublesome. The story you shared regarding the parent who had their child live with family in another community for the week just to ensure they could attend school is something no British Columbian should have to face,” wrote Whiteside in the Dec. 6 letter addressed to RDOS chair Mark Pendergraft, who also attended the meeting.
Whiteside suggested reaching out again to the local school boards, but promised “ministry staff will also follow up with the school districts to discuss this issue.”
The districts subsequently discussed the issue and then decided to take no action because they believe the existing process is working.
“School District 53 and School District 67 agree that while Apex students are part of School District 53 boundaries, they may request through cross-district transfer process to be registered in School District 67. These requests have been accepted historically by School District 67, and will continue to be moving forward,” states a Jan. 30 letter to Monteith signed by the chairs of both school boards.
But the letter also goes on to explain the boards have declined to enter into the formal boundaries adjustment process in part because it’s “complex, requiring a fulsome review of all areas, school capacity, busing, rationale, public and community consultation views of municipal councils, First Nations and other interest groups among many other factors.”
Furthermore, “School District 53 and School District 67 boundaries are in close proximity to many communities: Okanagan Falls and Skaha Estates, which are part of School District 53, and Twin Lakes, which is part of School District 67 for example. The districts will have to be open to reviewing these boundaries as well which will leave some schools in School District 53 in more vulnerable positions.”
Monteith said in an interview Thursday she understands the districts’ position but doesn’t accept it.
“The community of Apex is an affordable place for families to live and access to education is important to families,” said Monteith.
She knows of at least one family that switched to home schooling this year and is corresponding with three other nervous families with kids approaching school age.
Adding insult to injury, according to Monteith, is School District 53’s failure to respond to the Apex Property Owners Association’s repeated requests to find out which trustee represents its members.
“Residents of Apex want to know why they’re being taxed without representation and they want to know why it’s so challenging to get kids to school,” said Monteith.
“They just want fair access to education. Yes, there is a very friendly deal with School District 67 to accept students if there’s room, but that’s a big if, and that’s not fair to families looking for education.”