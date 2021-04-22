A seven-unit townhouse development has been authorized to proceed at 783 Martin St.
The property, which currently features one single-family home, was rezoned in 2018 and the owner on Tuesday received unanimous approval from council for a development variance permit.
The permit relaxes four zoning requirements related to setbacks and hard surfacing.
Plans call for the seven units to be spread over two buildings. Each unit will have three bedrooms over three storeys with a garage on the ground level.
In advance of council’s decision, city staff sent 73 letters to neighbours within a 45-metre radius, but received no feedback.
The site is across from the street from the Penticton Library and close to downtown and other amenities.