A coalition of Okanagan chambers of commerce is hosting a Valleywide Business Expo on May 22 in Penticton.
Upwards of 50 businesses from around the Valley are expected to be in attendance to showcase their products and services at Rotary Park, from 4:30-7 p.m.
“Attendees can look forward to visiting a wide variety of businesses from the Okanagan all in one spot along with tastings from local wineries and breweries while enjoying the beautiful backdrop of Okanagan Lake,” organizers said in a press release.
“This event is slated to be the largest business to business event in the Okanagan Valley.”
Booths for businesses start at $150 and sponsorships start at $500. Tickets to enter the expo cost $25 and include tokens for beverage tastings and food. Get your tickets at www.eventbrite.ca.
The expo is a joint effort of chambers in Armstrong, Greater Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Greater Westside, Summerland, Penticton and the South Okanagan.