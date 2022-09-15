Long-neglected alleyways are brimming with potential for cultural events, says the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.
To help highlight the spaces’ potential, the DPBIA is partnering with Slackwater Brewing for a pilot project on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3-7:30 p.m., in the alley behind the brewery on the 200 block of Martin Street.
Visitors to the family friendly event “will see a partial alley transformation such as painted buildings and ground, artwork, lighting installations, three interactive musical acts, a kid's art station, beer garden and more. This event is also being supported by The Penticton Art Gallery, Penticton Arts Council and the City of Penticton,” said DPBIA executive director Brett Turner in a press release.
“The project is designed to raise awareness and put forward the idea that downtown alleys can be used for much more than simply dumpsters and deliveries. In fact, they can be vibrant, energetic spaces which help bring people together.”
Turner said the DPBIA is planning two other alley transformations next spring.