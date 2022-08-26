To better prepare for a wildfire event, make sure that you know the risks specific to your community, geography, and region, and that you and the members of your household are prepared so that you'll know exactly what to do if a wildfire is possible in your area.
Before a wildfire
Educate the members of your household
Make sure that your family and your household members are prepared, should a wildfire occur.
Ensure that you have an emergency plan in place and that your emergency kits are ready in case you need them.
Stay informed of weather conditions and advisories in your area. Be especially aware of potentially triggering weather conditions, such as droughts and lightning storms.
Contact your local municipal, provincial or territorial emergency management organization to familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and procedures.
Know and practice your primary escape route, as well as multiple routes out of your community. Remember that evacuation routes can be impacted by the wildfire.
Protect your home
If you live in a potential wildfire hazard zone, take these preventative steps to ensure that your home and your property are protected:
Remove any fire hazards in and around your home, such as dried out branches, leaves and debris.
Keep a sprinkler that is in good working condition in an accessible location.
Make sure smoke alarms are placed on every level of the home, and preferably in every bedroom. Test your smoke detectors once per month. Batteries should be replaced every 6 months, while the alarm itself should be replaced once every 10 years.
Consult with your local fire department or a qualified engineer about making your home fire-resistant.
If you are on a farm/ranch, sheltering livestock may be the wrong thing to do because a wildfire could trap animals inside, causing them to burn alive. Leaving animals unsheltered is preferable, or if time and personal safety permits, evacuation away from the danger zone should be considered.
Other considerations
Learn how to turn off the utilities in your residence. You may be instructed by local authorities to shut them off.
Make sure that your vehicle has enough fuel. If evacuation becomes necessary, it will be hard to stop for gas. Depending on your region or the distance that you might need to drive, you may want to purchase additional approved gas cans.
If you need assistance, place a HELP sign in your window.
Check on elderly relatives and neighbours to see if they require assistance.
Ensure that pets and/or service animals are accounted for. Be sure to include them in your evacuation plans.
During a wildfire
Monitor the wildfire’s progress through radio, television or local social media accounts for warnings or information from authorities and emergency officials who coordinate evacuation plans.
If an evacuation order is issued or you have to leave your home, be sure to take your emergency kit and other essential items with you.
If you are comfortable doing so, post a message in clear view, indicating where you are going and how you can be contacted.
Keep all doors and windows closed in your home.
Keep lights on to aid visibility in case smoke fills the house.
Be aware of any downed power lines which can cause electrocution. Be sure to stay at least 10 metres away from them to avoid injury. Do not attempt to drive through areas that may be affected by downed power lines.
Do not attempt to drive through a wildfire.
When a wildfire is approaching your home
If you see a fire approaching your home or community, report it immediately by dialling 9-1-1 or your local emergency number. If it is safe enough to do so, you should take some or all of the following actions:
Close all windows and doors in the house.
Cover vents, windows, and other openings of the house with duct tape and/or precut pieces of plywood.
Park your car, positioned forward out of the driveway. Keep car windows closed.
Pack your emergency kit(s) and any valuables or items that cannot be replaced in the car, should you need to evacuate.
Turn off propane or natural gas. Move any propane barbeques into the open, away from structures.
Turn on the lights in the house, porch, garage and yard to aid visibility in case smoke fills the house.
Place a ladder to the roof in the front of the house to assist firefighters.
Move all combustibles away from the house, including firewood and lawn furniture.
Follow local social media and/or stay tuned to your local radio station for up-to-date information on the fire and possible road closures.
After a wildfire
Stay calm
Remember that you may encounter conditions that make walking or driving difficult. Roads may be littered with debris, trees may be down, and traffic lights may not be working.
Listen to the radio, television or local social media accounts for information to follow from authorities and emergency officials.
Only make phone calls if someone's life is in danger or if they require immediate emergency assistance. Otherwise, use alternative communication methods.
Seek immediate medical attention if injured.
Returning to your home
If you have been forced to evacuate, follow evacuation orders and stay outside the evacuation zone until authorities have advised that it is safe to return.
Work with local authorities and professional engineers to assess the structural safety of your home. Only re-enter your home after authorities advise that it's structurally safe to do so.
Source: GetPrepared.gc.ca.