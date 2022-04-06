An $85,000 annual investment in a group that’s working to end homelessness in Penticton could help unlock millions of dollars more in federal funding.
City council on Tuesday approved a three-year deal with 100 More Homes Penticton under which the group will be responsible for leading community homelessness initiatives. It also clarifies who’s responsible for combatting homelessness in Penticton.
“For example, the city has its initiatives and things like that, but… 100 More Homes is willing to step up and make itself accountable for that local responsibility,” said Adam Goodwin, the city’s social development specialist, in his presentation to council.
100 More Homes, which formed in 2016, is composed of representatives from various local service agencies, including OneSky Community Resources, the United Way, Interior Health, the RCMP and more.
The group’s leaders have largely been doing the work off the sides of their desks, and the $85,000 will allow them to hire a full-time co-ordinator.
At the top of the co-ordinator’s to-do list will be applying for funding from the federal government’s Reaching Home program and the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, both of which require recipient communities to have arrangements in place with groups like 100 More Homes.
In Kelowna, the Reaching Home funding is worth $1.1 million annually for five years and in Penticton “would be several million dollars over the five-year agreement if we’re successful to allow the community to invest in local priorities or new services,” said Goodwin.
“Status quo for individuals experiencing homelessness in the community is no longer an option,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release following council’s deliberations.
“We require a new approach as a community. Working with the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, and applying for Government of Canada designated funding are two important steps we must take as a community.”
Penticton’s homeless population was estimated at 114 people as of April 2021, the last time a provincially funded survey was conducted in the city.