Calling all golfers and those just wanting to have fun; all for a great cause.
The 12th annual Discovery House Golf Tournament, Dinner and Auction is taking place Saturday, Sept. 10 at St. Andrew’s by the Lake golf course.
Once again, this year’s event is to raise much-need money for the Discovery House men’s recovery programs for those occupying the majority of the 22 beds at the Discovery’s facilities in the city.
“I think the other aspect is just getting people out and having fun and that’s a huge part of our recovery program,” said Discovery’s executive director Jerome Abraham. “Our clients get to participate as hole watchers and often alumni get to come back and participate as golfers so it’s just a lot of fun for everyone.”
The goal of Discovery is “returning fathers to children and sons to families,” and there is a long waiting list of people battling addiction issues needing admission.
A peer-based approach is part of the treatment where clients work with each other in a mentorship role using a 12-step approach including life-skills training.
Discovery is operated under the auspices of the Penticton Resource Recovery Society, largely funded through donations.
One of the most important aspects to the tournament over the past 11 years is something personal for all involved.
“This is helping destigmatize what recovery looks like in the community,” said Abraham. “I think the corporate sponsors and other people that come out get to see the other side of it and to give people the support so they can be thriving members of the community.”
A bonus for this year’s golf tournament is the addition of a second tee-off time which will allow for nearly double the usual number of golfers, 136.
Past events have almost always sold out and this September’s tourney is nearly three-quarters full.
The $85 fee includes nine holes of golf, door prizes, silent auction, dinner and awards ceremony.
Prizes include; cars, a $10,000 home renovation, hot tub and much more.
For more information, to register or participate in the numerous sponsorship options visit the Discovery House website: discoveryhouserecovery.com