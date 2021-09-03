Gas prices in Penticton will be monitored as the BC Utilities Commission launches the second stage of a study into B.C. gas prices.
Price information is being gathered in 12 cities until Dec. 31.
Prices will also be gathered in Campbell River, Chetwynd, Chilliwack, Cranbrook, Duncan, Gibsons, Hope, Merritt, Salmon Arm, Terrace, and Williams Lake.
The data will be published through a series of dashboards on Gas PricesBC.ca to illustrate fuel price behaviours in the selected cities. It will be updated at regular intervals throughout the course of the project.
In March, the BCUC issued its first Fuel Market Report about gas price behaviour in 12 cities that included Kelowna and Vernon.
The report found some unexplainable inconsistencies in why gas prices varied from city to city, but concluded: “a preliminary analysis of the number of stations per sample city and retail prices points towards higher retail gasoline prices and retail margins in cities with fewer stations.”