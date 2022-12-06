In a word: “thrilled.”
That was the reaction of local Salvation Army officials to the news that the BC Liquor Distribution Branch has reversed course and will now allow Kettle Campaign volunteers outside provincial liquor stores this holiday season.
“It’s awesome,” said Al Madsen, community ministries director for the Penticton Salvation Army, in an interview Tuesday.
“We got an email late yesterday (Monday) with the good news and we’re shooting for Wednesday to set up the kettles at the liquor stores.”
The LDB had previously advised the provincial branch of the Salvation Army that it was ending the longstanding tradition of allowing volunteers to set up fundraising kettles outside liquor stores during the holiday season.
The branch said last week it already committed to helping a pair of other fundraisers and didn’t want to overwhelm customers with a third campaign.
Public and political reaction to the move was swift and generally came down in favour of the Salvation Army, which relies on the kettle campaign to fund its operations all year, and prompted the branch’s change of heart.
“Due to the potential for short-notice hardship on The Salvation Army’s holiday-timed fundraising efforts we have decided to allow the Kettle Campaign to proceed outside BC Liquor stores,” said the branch in its release Monday.
“We do not want to create hardship for The Salvation Army and will welcome them outside our BCL stores this holiday season. We have welcomed the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign out BCL for many years."
The Salvation Army is currently in need of additional volunteers able to staff the kettle locations. Anyone who can help should contact Mary MacArthur at 250-488-0726.