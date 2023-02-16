Fire protection doesn’t come cheap.
After undertaking major renovations to its office in Oliver, FortisBC is now on the hook for the $200,000 cost of installing a new fire hydrant to guard it.
The contract, which was awarded Monday by town council to Grizzly Excavating, includes installing 115 metres of pipe that will double the size of the existing water main in the area of 6701 Tuc-el-nuit Dr.
The cost will be entirely covered by FortisBC.
“The reason Fortis is going to pay for it is there’s no reason for us to upgrade that line other than for the fire hydrant. It’s being driven by the project,” said Mayor Martin Johansen as council considered the matter.
FortisBC in February 2022 was issued a building permit for an $800,000 addition to the office.
“We’re expanding our facility in Oliver to meet the continuing needs of our growing workforce. We’ve hired some more staff for that location and we’re expanding our parking lot to add some EV chargers and a truck canopy,” said FortisBC spokesman Jas Baweja in an email.
“Through new jobs and hiring contractors, we’re excited to continue to invest in the Oliver community, our staff and the facility. Construction is ongoing, and we’ve phased it to allow operations to continue out of that location. We anticipate completing construction this year.”