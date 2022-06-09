A four-legged trailblazer with an uncanny ability to comfort people received a touching send-off into retirement this week at the Penticton courthouse, where she did some of her best work making the justice system “more human.”
Calypso, who’s calling it a career as an accredited facility dog at the age of nine, was the guest of honour at a retirement party Tuesday attended by local lawyers and judges with a few of their own canines in tow.
Over her six-year career, Calypso attended hundreds of difficult court proceedings and interviews with her handler, Dede Dacyk, manager of the Penticton RCMP victim assistance program.
Dressed in a signature blue vest identifying her affiliation with the Pacific Assistance Dog Society, Calypso laid quietly with people on the witness stand, in interview rooms, in the public gallery or anywhere else they needed support.
“For many people, coming to the courthouse can be an extremely stressful event. For some, it can be the worst day of their life. They are facing incarceration, having to testify about personal and intimate events, they have the possibility of losing their children or the end of their marriage. It is sometimes easy for those of us who work here every day to forget how difficult the day might be for a person who’s appearing. Dogs like Calypso bring a measure of calm and reassurance to people that things are going to be OK,” said Judge Greg Koturbash in his tribute to Calypso.
“I recall engaging with one gentleman in court who was distraught and angry about appearing in court…. I have a habit of always greeting Calypso when she arrives and when I did that, the man also turned and made eye contact with Calypso, gave a brief laugh of surprise and smiled. You could feel the angry emotions in the room evaporate.”
Koturbash noted lawyers had to apply for permission to have Calypso in attendance with witnesses and that those applications were rarely opposed.
“Dogs like Calypso do not change the outcome in cases, but in dire situations they can make the experience less intimidating and more human. And, if only in a very small way, we can improve the experience, that is a win,” said Koturbash.
After completing a rigorous training program, Calypso – who’s part golden retriever, part golden lab – began working with Dacyk in 2016, making her the first such assistance dog attached to an RCMP victim services unit in B.C.
In honour of their work together, Dacyk in 2021 was one of six recipients of a Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award presented by the B.C. government.
Calypso “just becomes a regular dog now” but will maintain her connections to members of the local justice system in retirement, according to Dacyk, who downplayed the pair’s contributions in the field.
“I just did my job and took her along,” said Dacyk.
“After court, sometimes people would come out and say, ‘Wow, thank you, I never could have done that without Calypso.’ I think that’s super-sweet. We just did our job.”
Since 2016, at least two other RCMP detachments in Cranbrook and Surrey have added facility dogs to their victim assistance programs, although the force was unable Wednesday to provide a firm number. Facility dogs are also on the roster of municipal police departments in places like Richmond and Vancouver.