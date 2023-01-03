Karaoke regular Wendy Palmer and house entertainer Candie Schmidt are flanked by members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 executive at Sunday’s President’s Day celebrations. From left, second vice Jason Malott, first vice Jack Williams and president Jim DeMarce.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Stabbing victim identified
- It's a girl!
- Minor fire at PRH main entrance
- Coffee break on Main Street
- Former manager sues Summerland for wrongful dismissal
- 2022 Passings
- 2022, a weird year in the South Okanagan
- 'Tough, feisty, fun-loving': Teen killed in area crash remembered for big smile
- Fire chief not sold on medical unit
- Municipalities awash in surplus cash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- RCMP confirm stabbing victim's ID, ask for tips
- Dead cows in the middle of the lake – ministry having a cow over herd
- Home buyers get 3 days to reconsider
- Home Owner Grant to help people with property taxes in 2023
- Calvin sends Corriveau to abolish Cassellholme board
- McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns