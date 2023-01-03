President's Day

This photo was taken Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 in Penticton, B.C. by the Penticton Herald staff.

 Herald Staff

Karaoke regular Wendy Palmer and house entertainer Candie Schmidt are flanked by members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 executive at Sunday’s President’s Day celebrations. From left, second vice Jason Malott, first vice Jack Williams and president Jim DeMarce.