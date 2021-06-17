Cyclists and other well-wishers are welcome to send off Linda Goff and Paul Varga on Saturday at 8 a.m. as they pedal away from the Peach on the Beach in Penticton for a two-day, 215-kilometre journey to Kamloops.
The pair have labelled their trek 215for215 to honour the 215 children whose remains were recently discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
They’re raising money for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society. To donate or learn more about the ride, visit www.215for215.ca.