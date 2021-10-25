City staff will be taking over operation of the Sportsplex indoor soccer facility effective Nov. 1.
The facility on Eckhardt Avenue at Kings Par’k had been leased to local soccer groups, which got behind on their payments during the pandemic.
The city’s decision to assume operation of the building was revealed publicly in a related report presented to council at its meeting last week.
The focus of that report was the city’s plan to work with user groups to decide on what type of new flooring surface to install in the building next spring.
At present, the building features a rubberized track around artificial turf designed for soccer, but the city has earmarked $200,000 to put down a new floor to serve a wider array of user groups, including pickleball, tennis, roller derby, baseball, ringette and more.
“There’s options such as a lower-pile turf surface or a hard surface. What that harder surface is has yet to be determined. That’s the process we’re going to be going through over the next couple of months,” explained Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, during his presentation to council Oct. 19.
Since the soft-shelled facility was completed in 2008, it has been plagued with problems, including leaks and a wonky heating system. The Arizona-based company that built the Sportsplex went out of business years ago, eliminating the possibility of warranty claims.