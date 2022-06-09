Two new housing developments have been cleared to proceed in Penticton.
Following public hearings Tuesday night, council approved the rezoning required for both projects.
The larger of the two is focused on the 700 block of Westminster Avenue West, where a developer has purchased adjacent lots containing the Villa Rosa Restaurant and two single-family dwellings.
Those structures will be torn down and replaced with two new buildings, each three storeys high, containing 11 live-work units, 11 townhomes and a commercial space.
Stewart Fraser, an executive with Edmonton-based developer Cantiro Homes, told council previously he’s discussed the future of Villa Rosa with its owners and is “hoping to work something out with our new development.”
Council approved the project unanimously.
The other newly approved development is a six-storey, 16-unit apartment building spread over three lots on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue.
The building will replace two older homes and required both a rezoning and a site-specific variance to increase allowable density.
Council approved it by a 5-2 vote with Frank Regehr and James Miller opposed.
Prior to the decision, Coun. Julius Bloomfield made it clear the project just barely had his vote.
“Some of the architects are coming in with plans that build to the absolute limit of the lot, to the limit of the (building) code, to the limit of our bylaws, and there’s very little though put into the quality of life of the residents of that development. And, when I look at this property and this development, it’s really just squeaking through, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bloomfield.
In an unrelated matter earlier in the day, council voted in favour of granting a development variance permit to allow the owners of 152 Westminster Pl. to build a two-storey carriage house – one storey higher than allowed in the zoning bylaw for that area.
Based in part on opposition from some neighbours, council voted 4-3 against issuing the permit at its May 3 meeting. But after learning the extra height could be attached to a new house on the site without special permission, council agreed to reconsider the matter.