City crews were working Monday to repair the damage from a broken water main that flooded part of Penticton Avenue on Sunday night.
The break occurred on the 1400 block of Penticton Avenue and prompted a temporary road closure.
“Due to the proximity to Penticton Creek and high water levels, crews were not able to complete repairs to the water main” on Sunday night, the city said in a press release Monday morning.
“The site has been made safe for general traffic and two lanes are now open. The location of the water main failure is cordoned off with barricades and cones. The sidewalk on the north side of Penticton Ave is also closed at this time. The westbound lane of Penticton Avenue will remain in gravel until a planned repair can be coordinated.
The release noted crews were able to isolate that section of water main, resulting in no ongoing disruption to the local water system.