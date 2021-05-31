Seven people were placed under the care of B.C. Emergency Support Services program after fire tore through a house Sunday in Osoyoos.
Crews from Osoyoos and Oliver were called around 4:30 p.m. to the home on the 12000 block of Highway 97.
“Upon the arrival of the command vehicle, flames were coming out a southwest window and fire had started burning through the roof. All occupants were out of the structure,” said deputy fire Chief Ryan McCaskill in a press release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.