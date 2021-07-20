Owners of agricultural properties in Summerland can now offer overnight accommodations to help entice staff or bring in extra cash.
Council on Monday gave final approval to the changes, which will be in effect at least through October 2022.
Under the new rules, the owner of a property at least two hectares in size can put up a new building on the farm home plate with a maximum of four bedrooms for guests to stay no more than 10 consecutive nights.
That same property owner also has the option of creating a campground with a maximum of three stalls for guests to stay no more than three consecutive nights.
“The allowance for agri-tourism activities and associated agri-tourism accommodation uses throughout all lands zoned agriculture in the district is seen by staff as a positive regulatory change to allow for local agricultural operators and producers to diversify their business operations, and incorporate additional revenue streams,” wrote Brad Dolleveot, director of development services, in his report to council.
“Agri-tourism is a growing industry throughout B.C., and the district is unique in having an abundance of agri-tourism assets in our community that can be marketed and promoted for the farming community.
“In addition, the district lacks suitable tourist accommodation supply and it can be expected that the demand for tourist accommodation will grow exponentially with the opening up of COVID-19 restrictions.”