West Bench’s only local government official was overruled by her rural colleagues last week as she sought to sought to remove an RV that’s serving as an accessory dwelling on a constituent’s property.
The RV is a large-fifth wheel parked at 905 Newton Dr. that’s been equipped with a deck and skirting, and connected to it own septic tank. It’s partially obscured from public view by a row of hedges.
While the RV has been there since at least 2009, it only recently generated its first complaint to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The owners’ daughter appeared before the RDOS board on May 4 to ask for a one-year temporary use permit to legitimize the structure until it’s hauled to a new location.
She told the board she lives in Vancouver and stays in the RV during visits to help her aging parents, so it’s not a full-time residence.
RDOS staff recommended denying the permit mainly because RVs are not permitted as accessory dwellings in the local zoning bylaw.
“It’s a recreational vehicle that’s been skirted and hooked up to a septic tank, so that’s making it an accessory dwelling. With an RV being an accessory dwelling, there’s a lot of risk in that, same with the septic system,” said Riley Gettens, the director for Area F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench).
The board heard the RV’s septic system was never formally approved by Interior Health and the RDOS has taken no action as a result.
“Do we just turn a blind eye to that?” asked Matt Taylor, the director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls)
“Yes,” replied Bill Newell, RDOS chief administrative officer. “We don’t mange wastewater treatment for septic systems. That’s IH.”
A majority of the other nine rural directors didn’t share Gettens’ concerns.
“They’re not living in (the RV) all year…. When you have parents you need to tend to or things on the property, then it just provides an opportunity for them to have somewhere to stay,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, the director for Area E (Naramata).
And from Area G (Cawston) Director George Bush: “It’s been there all this time and it hasn’t been a problem except for you got a complaint by a neighbour, which could very well be a neighbour dispute of some kind…. I can’t see the problem with it.
The final vote was 6-3 in favour of the one-year permit with Directors Gettens, Taylor and Subrina Monteith opposed.
The sole concession Gettens was able to wring from her colleagues was a condition the one-year permit is non-renewable.