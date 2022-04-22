After nearly five years in the position, Philip Cooper is out as communications manger for the City of Penticton.
His replacement, JoAnne Kleb, made the announcement in a message to local media outlets on Friday morning. Kleb will continue in her role as manager of the city’s public engagement efforts while also leading communications.
“Philip Cooper has moved on from the city and a new role of manager of communications and engagement has been created to oversee this department, which I have accepted,” said Kleb.
“We anticipate securing a temporary resource to support the City’s communication needs in the near future as we determine the requirements for the team over the long term.”
Cooper joined the team at Penticton city hall in the fall of 2017 after five years with the City of Nanaimo.