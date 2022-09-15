Flames lit up the night sky early Thursday along Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland.
Members of the Summerland Fire Department were called out just after 1 a.m. for a report of a grass fire in the Pyramid Park area.
“We responded with a duty officer truck that carries one person and our bush truck that carries five firefighters. Crews found a small fire and extinguished it. The incident was turned over to the Penticton RCMP,” said Summerland fire Chief Rob Robinson in an email Thursday.
A photo of the fire sent to The Herald by a reader appears to show the flames burning up against the silt cliffs on the west side of the highway.