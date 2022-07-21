Mandatory levies collected from Penticton developers will be used as seed money to help leverage capital funding for a new affordable housing project.
City staff was authorized Tuesday to spend up to $50,000 from a designated reserve account to fund conceptual drawings, a land-use study and perhaps even proactively rezone 2509 South Main St.
The site, former home of the Shielings Motel, fronts Galt Avenue and was purchased by the municipality in 2020 to make room for a major road reconstruction project.
At the same time, the city partnered with the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society to relocate long-term tenants in 13 units of the motel and agreed to hand over any remaining land to the non-profit for the purpose of building a new affordable housing project.
SOSBIS applied for grant funding from a senior government last year but was denied. It’s hoped the $50,000 investment from the city will get the project to a shovel-ready state to make it a more attractive candidate.
“Different levels of government have indicated there’s either upcoming or currently open capital grant opportunities for attainable housing and some of the feedback from the funders on this project was to get it closer to a shovel-ready state in order for them to help fund a specific housing project on site,” said Adam Goodwin, the city’s social development specialist, during his report to council.
“This ($50,000 investment) is to help make an application for the capital grant program as competitive as possible. These do tend to be competitive processes, so we’re trying to ensure Penticton’s application has as many points in the process as possible.”
The city’s affordable housing reserve has $224,000 in it. It’s seeded by development cost charges, which are mandatory levies placed on new construction to fund infrastructure and other community needs.
The road reconstruction project on Galt Road is planned for later this year at the same time the city decommissions the so-called Points Intersection at Kinney Avenue and South Main Street as part of the larger lake-to-lake bike route program.