There was a time not too long ago when filling up at a gas station wasn’t exactly a highlight of the day for Penticton Vees defenceman Ethan Martini, but it’s amazing how a pandemic can change a guy’s perspective on such a chore.
“That’s pretty much the only excitement we get outside the rink,” the fifth-year BCHL’er said with a laugh in a phone interview Monday.
Fuel-ups, which require players and team staff to wear gloves and a mask while at the pump, are a rare exception to the strict health rules that were put in place to enable a 20-game BCHL season to start last week in five pods around B.C., including the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Outside of such essential errands, BCHL players and team staff are required to spend the rest of their time at home or the rink – or hotel, in the case of the Trail Smoke Eaters and Cranbrook Bucks, who round out the Penticton pod.
Martini and his mates opened the season against Trail on Friday – 13 months after the Vees’ last meaningful game during the 2019-20 playoff run, which was halted prematurely by the pandemic. (The league hasn’t announced yet if the pod season will be followed by playoffs.)
There were exhibition games last fall and attempts during the winter to restart the league, but players could do little but spend their time training and hoping for the best. And even when the BCHL announced in March it was going ahead with a pod season, it still seemed too good to be true.
“It really didn’t seem real until you walked into the rink on game day,” said Martini, who also serves as an assistant captain.
Ditto for Vees captain Fin Williams.
“I think driving to the rink we were almost kind of in shock that we were able to finally play,” said Williams, who travels with teammates and fellow billets Liam Malmquist and Kaleb McEachern.
“I think we all just felt really lucky to be on the ice together and get that feeling of competing against another team.”
Teammates mean so much to Williams, who’s committed to the University of Michigan, that he even sees the upside to playing in a pod: “I think it’s good in a way, because we’re able to spend more time at the rink together.”
Williams, who collected a pair of assists in his first two outings, said the Vees’ facilities inside the SOEC have been modified to allow social distancing while working out, receiving treatments and even playing video games.
Each member of the team must slap on a mask and have his temperature checked when he arrives at the rink each day, and can only remove his mask when he puts his helmet on. And everyone was tested for COVID-19 after a two-week quarantine at home in March.
Williams, who turns 18 on April 21, noted that while the pod setup means a steady diet of Smokies and Bucks, it also provides inspiration for the Vees’ leadership group to help rally the troops.
“We kind of treat every game like it’s our last since we’ve been shut down before and everyone understands that,” said Williams.
“But a big message I’ve been trying to push is play in the moment and take pride in working hard and playing for your team in the present moment.”
Taking a page from the pro leagues, the Vees are piping crowd noise into the SOEC during games and placing fan cut-outs in some seats to help give the barn some atmosphere without people in the stands.
“It’s a bit different playing without fans, but I think the crowd noise keeps you focused and in the game,” said Malmquist, a 20-year-old Minnesotan who serves as the Vees’ other assistant captain.
Malmquist, who is committed to the University of Wisconsin and has two points so far in the pod season, travelled to Penticton in September and spent 14 days in quarantine before rejoining his teammates for what he hoped would be the start of the 2019-20 regular season.
Instead, the 20-year-old bided his time training while keeping an eye on the pandemic that has killed approximately 550,000 Americans to date.
“It’s definitely something that its hard for a lot of us to see,” said Malmquist, who nevertheless noted he tried to stay focused on “just kind of going about my business up here.”
While aware of the COVID-19 outbreak that had struck at least 17 members of the Vancouver Canucks as of Monday, Martini was confident in the BCHL’s approach, which is being overseen by the league’s own medical health officer.
“We had a great meeting before this all started about the importance of the protocols and making us all as safe as possible,” said Martini, 20, who is committed to Long Island University.
“With all the right safety precautions in place, I think it’s a pretty safe environment to (play hockey.) I don’t have any hesitations.”
Martini, a native of Trail who was traded from his hometown team to Powell River and then to Penticton in 2019-20, said one final run of games against the Smokies will put a nice cap on his BCHL career. But he’s even more grateful to have an opportunity to give Vees fans something to cheer about again – even if they can’t do it in person.
“It’s definitely important to get some wins and give back to the community as much as possible,” said the six-foot-seven defender, whose rough-and-tumble style earned him a five-minute major and game misconduct for head contact in the Vees’ season opener on Friday.
“What they (used to) do with 3,000, 4,000 people in the building was pretty incredible and we want to end it off the right way for the fans.”