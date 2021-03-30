A major part of the downtown section of Penticton’s lake-to-lake cycling route could be completed by June if city council green-lights a plan to be presented by staff Wednesday at a special meeting.
Council will be asked to approve each block of the most contentions stretch of the route on Martin Street through downtown Penticton, plus confirm funding with a $1 million provincial grant and $600,000 in gas-tax revenue already budgeted for the project in 2022.
As planned, the first two phases would see separated lanes for cyclists from Okanagan Lake south to Duncan Avenue.
“Should council endorse the final design concept, staff will be in a position to advance this project to construction this spring. It is anticipated that the majority of the work in the downtown core, Lakeshore to Wade, will be completed before the end of June, with the remainder of the works wrapping up through the summer/fall,” Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, writes in his report to council.
“Parking on the east side will be removed as construction proceeds through the work areas. Proceeding with construction in the spring would have the least impact on downtown core businesses, in particularly where patios exist, given the current COVID-19 restrictions.”
Also on Wednesday's agenda is a potential referendum question for the June byelection to replace Jake Kimberley, who resigned due to illness.
The proposed question is: “Do you support the city selecting a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years in order to fund the marina improvements and provide marina services at Skaha Lake Park?”
Staff is also recommending council vote to abide by the results of the referendum and commit to further consultation on a lease agreement if the public assents.
The meeting begins at 4 p.m. It’s closed to in-person attendance, but will be live-streamed at www.penticton.ca.