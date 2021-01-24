A BC Liberal roundtable on health care concluded more investment is needed in B.C.’s health system.
“We heard from so many individuals about the way the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their communities and exposed gaps in our health systems that desperately need to be addressed,” said Renee Merrifield, Kelowna-Mission MLA and Liberal health critic, in a news release.
More than 100 people participated, the Liberals said.
“From long-term care homes to supportive housing, small businesses to community organizations, there are needs in our province that are not being met, and the dual public health crises of COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic are exacerbating these
problems,” Merrifield is quoted as saying.
“The key to addressing all these issues is a comprehensive and effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout that will bring this virus under control, and in turn free up the resources needed to tackle these wider problems,” she concluded.