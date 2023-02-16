An ambitious project that would have seen a new public gathering space built in downtown Oliver has been abandoned due to soaring costs.
“I’m off the bandwagon on this one. It’s just too expensive,” said Mayor Martin Johansen on Monday night before council officially shut down the Station Street Plaza project.
The plaza was intended to be the centrepiece of a total overhaul of a short section of Station Street.
The town-owned site near the north entrance to Oliver is a narrow strip of land approximately 200 metres in length, bounded by the Okanagan River to the east, Lion’s Park to the north and the Coast Hotel to the south. It was formerly part of the Centennial RV Park, which closed to make room for the new hotel.
The previous council made the revitalization of Station Street a priority and set the stage for the plaza with a $1.4-million project last year that saw crews replace underground utilities and repave the road.
Back in 2021, the plaza itself was estimated to cost $800,000. The federal government subsequently approved a $600,000 grant, leaving the town on the hook for $200,000.
Since then, the estimated cost has nearly doubled to $1.5 million, meaning the town’s share rose to $900,000.
“It’s time to walk away. It’s time to take our lumps and say we made a mistake, prices have gone through the roof in the meantime, we will revisit this another day,” said Coun. Dave Mattes.
“What we’re going to end up doing is cutting and cutting and cutting until what we have left for $1.5 million is a shadow of what we wanted in the first place. And every taxpayer is going to look at us and say: ‘You spent $1.5 million on that? What is wrong with you?’”
Randy Houle, the town’s director of development services, said in a follow-up email the plaza first went to tender in August 2022 but received no bids.
“It became evident at this time that both inflation and lack of interested contractors were contributing factors in now raising the cost of the plaza beyond the town’s budget. This forced our team to go back to the drawing board and reduce the scope of the plaza (less lights and landscaping volume, for example) to get the project closer to the original budget. This reduction in scope was done without compromising the footprint and aesthetics of the plaza,” wrote Houle.
Staff then split the tender into two parts – site preparation and construction – and council awarded the first contract for $112,000 to a local excavating company in October 2022. However, the work did not start because of weather conditions.
The construction contract was put to tender in December 2022 and received two bids, both of which were in the range of $900,000.
Council declined Monday to award the contract, thereby putting the plaza project on hold indefinitely.
The last concept of the plaza envisioned a timber-framed structure approximately six metres wide and 30 metres long, similar to an open-air pavilion that opened in 2017 in Pemberton that’s regularly used for community events like dances and farmers’ markets.