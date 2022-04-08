A newly formed citizens’ group has launched legal action against the City of Penticton to overturn the controversial rezoning of a Lakeshore Drive property.
City council in January voted 4-3 to rezone 602 Lakeshore Dr. from RM2 (small lot residential) to RM3 (medium density multiple housing) to allow construction of a four-storey, eight-unit apartment building. Council also granted a pair of variances to reduce the required sideyard setback and landscaping buffers.
Council’s decision was unreasonable because the lot in question – which currently contains a single-family home – falls far short of the city’s own requirements for RM3 zoning, alleges the lawsuit filed April 5 in B.C. Supreme Court.
The lawsuit claims the lot’s 19-metre width is 27% less than the minimum required in the RM3 zone, while its overall area of 1,113 square metres is 20% less than the required minimum.
“By purporting to rezone this property, the respondent has attempted to create a new zone in which properties that do not meet the width and size requirements of RM3 can nonetheless be developed to the extent it provided under RM3. The (city) has purported to do indirectly that which it cannot do directly,” claims the lawsuit.
“That the property is ill-suited for RM3 is further reflected by the fact that variances that had to be granted in order to make the proposed apartment development fit on this under-sized property.”
The lawsuit seeks to have the rezoning declared invalid and the group’s legal costs covered by the city.
The claim was filed on behalf of the Penticton Society for Transparent Governance and Responsible Development by Kamloops lawyer Jeff Frame, who also represented the Save Skaha Park Society during an unrelated showdown with the city several years ago.
The new society was incorporated March 30 and its directors are listed in the lawsuit as Peter Achtem, Jeanette Beaven, Gary Denton and Dennis Hayashi.
“The purpose of this society is to ensure that the City of Penticton fully adheres to and complies with the requirements of its zoning bylaw in all matters including but not limited to zoning amendment and subdivision applications,” explains the lawsuit.
The society said Thursday it will offer comment on the lawsuit “in due course.” The city declined comment because it had not yet been served the lawsuit.
Documents obtained by The Herald show the property was sold in November 2021 for $2.1 million to a pair of Surrey-based companies: Lakeshore Beach Developments, headed by Amy Hong Vo; and Okanagan Lake Penthouse Inc., headed by Gurpreet Kaur Grewal and Charnjit Singh Grewal.