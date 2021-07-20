The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging people under evacuation order due to B.C. wildfires to register with the aid group by calling 1-800-863-6582, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Evacuees should still register with local authorities, but reaching out to the Red Cross now also ensures people can be provided with information on further Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this time of need.
Those wishing to help people impacted by the wildfires in B.C. are encouraged to contribute to the British Columbia Fires Appeal online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by texting FIRES to 45678.
The federal and provincial governments will match private donations, which will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.