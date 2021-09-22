Now deep into its golden years, Memorial Arena in Penticton is steeped in hockey history and serves as one of the city’s most treasured public assets.
But time hasn’t been kind to the old barn, which was built in 1951 as a tribute to war veterans, and the costs associated with keeping it running – and safe – will only continue to climb.
That’s why a consulting team hired by the City of Penticton to come up with a plan to address the spiralling costs of the community’s aging assets has recommended the demolition of both McLaren and Memorial arenas, plus construction of a new twin-rinks facility on the South Okanagan Events Centre site.
That would ensure Penticton still has four ice sheets to keep up with demand while also putting the city in a position to host major events.
“Having four NHL-sized ice surfaces would place Penticton in an elite international category of municipalities that has the ability to host major global events,” said Andy Oakes, president of the Okanagan Hockey Group, in a press release issued by the city when the asset plan was released publicly on Sept. 17.
“There would also be many multi-use opportunities for other groups to take advantage of these state-of-the-art facilities during the spring and summer months.”
The consulting team from Colliers International estimates Memorial Arena requires annual capital expenditures of $412,000 just to keep it running, plus another $2.3 million to address deficiencies that exist today.
Colliers also estimates Memorial Arena has eight years left in it before it will require even more major renovation work, including a new roof, exterior improvements and interior upgrades.
So, from a dispassionate financial perspective, it makes sense to go ahead with a new twin-rinks facility at an estimated cost of $35 million, according to Gordon Crystal, who’s part of the Colliers team. He acknowledged, however, that Memorial Arena also has intrinsic value to the community.
“We do not discount the emotional attachment to Memorial but there are other ways to look at it,” said Crystal.
“Parts of that existing building can be incorporated into the new building as part of the façade. You can do things like that to keep part of the memory.”
But, as Coun. James Miller noted, the atmosphere of the old barn can’t be replicated.
“When I walk into Memorial Arena, I feel connected to the game of hockey, I feel connected to the past, I feel connected to Canada,” said Miller.
“And, with no disrespect to the people at the SOEC, I walk into the South Okanagan Events Centre and, yeah, I guess it’s modern, but I don’t feel that same connection.”
Miller also noted a poll commissioned by The Herald in 2016 – the last time Memorial Arena’s future was threatened – found 48% of respondents felt the facility should be prioritized over other city assets.
Others on council favour an approach that balances heritage against dollars and cents.
“I share the sentimental concerns with Memorial, but also take a financial look at it and I’m pretty sure the last report we got was that Memorial Arena was going to cost a couple million dollars more just to get to usability as opposed to building a whole new facility,” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
“I think that has to be a consideration moving forward.”
Regardless of what council decides, nothing will happen soon, except the start of the first phase of a massive public consultation exercise.
If the plan eventually moves ahead, Colliers suggests building the new twin rinks in three years and demolishing the old arenas in five years.
“I hope nobody gets too excited about this,” said Coun. Katie Robinson. “It’s going to move a lot slower, I think, than some people realize.”
Colliers also tabled three other key recommendations that will be explored during public consultation:
– Create a new arts and cultural centre to house the Penticton Art Gallery, along with the library and museum. Sell the buildings they currently occupy to cover the costs of new construction.
– Develop a new public safety building downtown to replace Fire Hall No. 1 and host bylaw services, community policing and Penticton’s emergency operations centre. This was rated as the top priority.
– Keep city hall as a civic hub, but modernize and upgrade it as required.