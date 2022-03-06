The Penticton Vees earned their 7th consecutive victory with a five-point effort from Luc Wilson helping the Vees to an 8-2 triumph over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Pink The Rink Night.
Penticton started the game with a strong presence inside of the offensive zone and got on the scoresheet first with Ethan Mann finding the back of the net for the second straight game. Josh Nadeau pushed a pass from the middle of the ice to the left-wing as Mann walked to the right face-off circle and sent a shot past the blocker side of Smoke Eaters goaltender Evan Fradette for his 13th goal of the season at the 4:13 mark of the 1st period for a 1-0 lead.
1:37 later, Braden Doyle extended the Vees lead to 2-0 with a strong showing of his hands to deke through two defenders. Doyle made his way around a forward at the top of the point and got around another Smoke Eater at the top of the face-off circle as he moved into the right dot and threw a puck off the glove of Fradette and in for his 3rd goal of the season at the 5:40 mark for a two-goal advantage.
The Vees headed into the second period outshooting the Smoke Eaters by a 14-6 margin before taking over the game in the 2nd period, outshooting Trail by a 26-6 margin and getting ahead by a 3-0 score on a scramble at the front of the net.
Casey McDonald threw the puck to the net with the rebound being chipped to the net from Luc Wilson on his backhand with the puck sitting behind Fradette as Grayson Arnott pushed the loose puck past the blocker side for his 5th goal of the season at the 9:25 mark of the middle stanza to give Penticton a 3-0 advantage.
Over two minutes later, Luc Wilson was able to find the back of the net at the 11:52 mark of the 2nd period on a power play. Wilson got the puck at the top of the right face-off circle and zipped a shot over the blocker side of Fradette with his 24th goal of the season to give the Vees a 4-0 lead to head into the 3rd period.
The Smoke Eaters got on the scoreboard just 26 seconds into the 3rd period and it came shorthanded as Ridge Dawson raced down a loose puck in the offensive zone and flipped a shot over the blocker side of Vees goaltender Carter Serhyenko to make it a 4-1 game.
While play was at 4-on-4, Braden Doyle stretched a pass through the middle of the ice that banked off the right wing boards to send Wilson in stride on a breakaway down the right wing, cutting to the goal and lifting a shot over the glove side of Fradette for his 25th goal of the season and his second goal of the night for a 5-1 lead
Casey McDonald added to the Vees lead on the power play with a tic-tac-toe passing play as Wilson played the puck to the left wing as Grayson Arnott pushed a pass across to the glove side with McDonald burying his 17th goal of the season at the 10:43 mark of the 3rd period to make it a 6-1 lead.
With a 5-on-3 power play, Josh Nadeau tallied his 36th goal of the season at the 13:50 mark of the final period as he jammed in an attempt at the side of the goal before Brett Moravec added another power play marker, the fourth of the game, at the 14:27 mark of the period on a deflection to give Penticton an 8-1 lead.
Adam Parsons finished the scoring for the game at the 18:38 mark of the 3rd period as the game finished at 8-2 in favour of the Vees. Carter Serhyenko turned aside 17 of the 19 shots to earn his 7th win of the season while Evan Fradette made 49 saves on 57 shots in his 17th loss of the season.
--
FINAL SCORE: 8-2 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 57-19 Vees
VEES PP: 4/9
VEES PK: 2/2
3 STARS:
1) Luc Wilson (2-3-5)
2) Grayson Arnott (1-3-4)
3) Casey McDonald (1-1-2)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Braden Doyle (1-1-2)
Attendance: 3,005
--
The Vees (39-7-0-2) will conclude their three-game home stand on Wednesday night in a big battle amongst the top two teams in the Interior Conference as they host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (34-8-4-1) at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 6:30 PM at the SOEC with Wicked Wednesday tickets available for just $10 at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.