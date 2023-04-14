EXCLUSIVE: 'Unwise' for CAO to do business with family

Reporters note: This is the final piece in a two-part series that began Thursday. You can find Part 1 here.
One of Canada’s foremost experts on local government says top bureaucrats are inviting trouble when they hire family members on the public’s dime.
The Herald reached out to George B. Cuff for his perspective on what appears to be a conflict of interest involving Bill Newell, chief administrative officer for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Newell landed in hot water in February after revealing publicly he had a hand in awarding a $60,000 contract to his daughter’s company, Sundog Solutions.
And, as The Herald reported on Thursday, that deal was just one of three worth a total of $90,000 that Newell personally awarded to his daughter’s firm over an eight-month period.
Hallelujah!
Cuff isn’t privy to all the details of the Newell affair, but the news reports he’s seen paint an “unusual” picture.
“Generally speaking, it would be unwise for any CAO to be involved in the hiring of a family member for any purpose,” said Cuff.
“That’s in a very general sense, but it is quite fundamentally true – and every CAO that I have ever dealt with across Canada would be shouting the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus if they heard me say that.”
Cuff said in rare cases where a public official can’t avoid dealing with a family member, the official should recuse himself at the first available opportunity and explain why to his board.
“Just take your hands off of it, otherwise this becomes a big mess and the question is: Who influenced this? And if the fingers start pointing back towards the CAO, you have a perception problem,” said Cuff.
“Whether or not it is (a problem) in reality, at the end of the day it almost doesn’t matter.”
Cuff, a former four-term mayor of Spruce Grove, Alta., has written 10 books, hundreds of articles and studies, and delivered 700-plus seminars to public officials across Canada.
And just last year, he was tapped by the Alberta government to serve as third-party inspector of the City of Chestermere, a community of 22,000 people near Calgary that was rocked by dysfunction.
“I doubt you’d find anybody in Canada who’s done more work on local governments than I have,” said Cuff, “and the book I’m currently working on is called ‘The CAO.’
Open to interpretation
But even with mountains of research behind him, Cuff couldn’t point to any single standard against which concerns about conflict of interest should be measured – “I guess if you've got good lawyers, they can open almost anything to interpretation,” he said – but suggested the code of ethics prepared by the B.C. Local Government Management Association is a good place to start.
According to the guidelines attached to that 12-point code specifically for public administrators: “You shall not deal with relatives or close friends in performing your duties if the transaction is likely to result in a financial gain or loss for the relative or the friend.”
Cuff said he’s aware of some CAOs’ contracts that specifically require them to abide by the LGMA policy, but it’s unclear if Newell’s contract contains such a provision and the B.C. LGMA declined this week to verify if Newell is a member.
CAO's side
Newell also declined to comment for this article.
But he told The Herald in a Feb. 21 email that his role on the four-person bid evaluation committee that ultimately recommended in favour of Sundog Solutions for the $60,000 contract was limited to providing comments on the proposals submitted.
Newell also sought to put distance between his work as the head of the emergency program and Sundog Solutions’ contract to review parts of it.
“Sundog Solutions has three qualified professionals on this contract, one of which is my daughter. Based on the terms of reference, this was not an evaluation of the program,” wrote Newell.
“The study was designed to benchmark against other regional districts to see what they were doing, gather information from the public to identify their expectations for the emergency program; and, if they were willing to pay for enhancements. This contract is simply payment to qualified professionals for four months of work.”
But according to the project specifications in the actual contract, Sundog Solutions is also required to: “examine the regional emergency management program as it pertains to the interaction, working relationship and arrangements with regional and inter-regional partner organizations; develop an issues list and identify areas of improvement that will support improved decision-making, communication, and collaboration; identify structural and/or staffing level changes to meet expectations… examine the core functions of the RDOS emergency program and determine if policies, procedures, and staffing are meeting participant requirements and industry standards.”
The RDOS purchasing policy contains a section on conflict of interest that states purchases of goods and services from family members of RDOS staff and board members “would result in a conflict of interest unless the purchase is disclosed and participation discontinued in accordance with the Local Government Act.”
It also states RDOS employees “shall exercise caution” when there is even a possibility of a perception of conflict of interest and advises those same employees to report their concerns to their direct supervisor.
Newell, whose direct supervisor is the board, said in the email he followed the rules accordingly when he told the board about the contract on Dec. 15, 2022 – the day after it was signed and without any mention of a familial connection – and doesn’t believe he’s in a conflict of interest.
“There’s a conflict of interest when there is a pecuniary benefit to an individual. That’s not the case in this situation,” wrote Newell.
“Disclosure was made to the deciding authority on the contract. As soon as the board reassembled following the (Oct. 15) election, a report was brought forward for information to advise on progress. The contract had already been awarded and the project underway.”