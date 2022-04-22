Senior governments have pledged $1.2 million to continue improving the popular Giant’s Head Mountain trail system in Summerland.
The funding announced this week includes $673,000 from the federal government and $571,000 from the province. Local taxpayers will kick in another $449,000, lifting the total project budget to nearly $1.7 million.
The park covers 87 hectares on the mountain, which rises 500 metres above Okanagan Lake and has a profile that looks like a face.
“Giant’s Head Mountain, located in the heart of Summerland, is a popular attraction for residents and visitors for sightseeing, hiking and recreational biking,” said Mayor Toni Boot in a press release.
“Investing in protecting the mountain’s environmental values, highlighting the cultural history, and providing access to healthy recreational opportunities aligns with council’s strategic priorities.”
In 2020, the first two phases of the upgrade project were completed, which included creation of an environmental management plan, upgrading 5.4 kilometres of trails, building 2.3 kms of new trails, trail decommissioning for environmental protection and erosion control, new safety guard rails, park entrance improvements, road pull-outs, refurbishing viewing tubes and wayfinding signage.
That work cost $800,000 and was funded by donations from the Rotary Club of Summerland and senior government grants.
The upcoming phases of work will include upper circulation road upgrades and connecting pedestrian trails, upper parking lot washroom upgrades, construction of the upper section of the Grind trail to the top of mountain, remedial planting and invasive weed management, trail erosion control measures, First Nations consultation and Indigenous interpretive signage, brush removal and fire hazard remediation work, park road improvements, and a new park entrance washroom.
The district is working on finalizing the grant requirements related to consultation obligations with Indigenous peoples prior to initiating the project.