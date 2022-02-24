Inviting himself into an unlocked Penticton apartment and helping himself to a snack before going to sleep has earned the intruder a seven-month jail sentence.
Kyle Edmon-David Gerkin, 29, pleaded guilty to a single count of break and enter on May 16, 2019, and was sentenced Thursday in provincial court in Penticton.
With enhanced credit for 125 days’ time served, Gerkin had just 22 days remaining on his jail sentence, which will be followed by 18 months’ probation.
A key condition of that probation order is a referral to B.C. Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, which specializes in providing care to people with complex needs.
The seven-month jail term was a far cry from the two years suggested by the Crown and closer to the recommendation of time served that was pitched by Gerkin’s lawyer.
Still, it represented a step up from the 60-day jail term Gerkin served for his last break and enter conviction in 2018.
“A sentence which is all stick and no carrot will do nothing to improve Mr. Gerkin’s situation and assist him in achieving rehabilitation, which ultimately is the way to ensure the safety and security of our community in the long run,” said Judge Michele Daneliuk in her reasons for sentence, before going on to delve into Gerkin’s background.
“Mr. Gerkin had a very troubled childhood, which was punctuated by periods of neglect, interspersed with abuse, and which expanded into a very difficult life as a youth and ultimately this resulted in an adult life in which he has sadly been mired in the repetitive cycle of substance abuse, living homeless without positive supports, commission of crime while intoxicated or in order to obtain money for drugs, and then contact with the criminal justice system.”
Daneliuk said Gerkin was homeless and “unsuccessfully struggling with addiction issues” on May 16, 2019, when he decided to pay a visit to an empty apartment on Fairview Road. The occupant had just moved out, so the ground-level unit was empty.
“Mr. Gerkin accessed the unit through an unlocked patio door, appears to have eaten some ice cream left in the freezer and then went to sleep in the bedroom,” said Daneliuk.
The next morning, the former occupant returned to the apartment to clean the space. The former occupant noticed some trash and drug paraphernalia and screamed when she realized someone had been inside. Gerkin then emerged from the bedroom and started to flee.
“In an effort to make good on his escape, Mr. Gerkin made to punch the victim – although I gather from the facts alleged by Crown and admitted by defence he did not actually assault the victim,” said Daneliuk.
Gerkin was arrested soon after by police.
He was initially due to be sentenced in October 2021 but absconded ahead of the hearing.
Gerkin also pleaded guilty to single counts of breach of probation and possession of drugs and had concurrent sentences for those offences tacked onto his seven-month term.