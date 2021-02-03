Civic-minded Lake Country school-kids are eager to paint over profanities and graffiti being sprayed along the Okanagan Rail Trail corridor.
Large boulders intended to deter people from driving vehicles onto the popular recreation path have become a target for vandals, town councillor Todd McKenzie says.
“They’re definitely accomplishing what they are intended for in keeping traffic off of there, for the most part,” McKenzie said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“But we seem to have a couple local artists that are putting stuff on there that is not exactly what we want to see there,” said McKenzie, who represents the Oyama neighbourhood on town council.
Youngsters at Oyama Traditional School are eager to get out their paintbrushes and daub more colourful and wholesome images on the defaced boulders, McKenzie said, but they first thought they should seek town permission to do so.
“It would be way better than looking at profanities and some of the other stuff that is getting spray-painted onto those rocks,” McKenzie said.
Mayor James Baker told town staff to consult with the school and arrange for the paint-over project.
On a related matter, McKenzie said many area residents were concerned about the number of rocks and boulders tumbling down from hillsides during this mild winter onto the Pelmewash Parkway, another recreation corridor along the west side of Wood Lake.
“When it goes from minus eight to plus eight, and you get that freezing-thawing-freezing, the rocks come down,” McKenzie said.
“It’s definitely something that has locals concerned and it’s something we should keep a closer eye on because there’s a whole lot of people thinking that somebody’s going to get hurt,” he said.