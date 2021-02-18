Without responding directly to specific – and eyebrow-raising – concerns expressed by a Penticton city councillor, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday maintained it has followed proper public processes.
At its meeting Tuesday, Penticton city council passed a motion directing its staff to arrange a review of the method by which the RDOS bills administrative overhead to the 16 member local governments and rural areas.
The motion was put forward by Coun. Frank Regehr, who served two years as an RDOS board director for Penticton and currently sits as an alternate director.
His concerns relate to proposed overhead allocations of $4.7 million in the draft 2021 RDOS budget, which is based on a $20.7-million tax requisition.
Regehr said the RDOS “refused” to release some information to him and has ignored internal policies and motions calling for regular reviews of the system, all of which he described as a “gross lack of transparency.”
In response, RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich noted the current system of overhead allocation – the third in three years – was approved at a public meeting last fall.
“Director Regehr’s feedback has been reviewed by the previous and current RDOS manager of finance over the past two-and-a-half years,” Kozakevich said in a statement.
“Based on that feedback, the RDOS manager of finance brought forward options to the board at the November 2020 budget meeting. The options provided were presented in a detailed manner so the board could make an informed decision. A recommendation was made on the preferred option which the board approved. The RDOS board voted unanimously to support the proposed budget at that time.
“It’s important to remember, the RDOS is one entity representing all residents of the region.”
Attached to the same statement was a separate comment from Jim Zaffino, the current RDOS finance manager.
“Every citizen has the right to ask for information through the freedom of information act. However, there are restrictions on the information the RDOS can provide,” said Zaffino.
According to its draft 2021 budget, the RDOS expects to bill members a total of $964,000 in administration fees on capital projects alone. Penticton’s share would be $181,000.
Of the overall $20.7-million tax requisition, Penticton is on the hook for $2.2 million, which would cost the average residential property owner $98.51.