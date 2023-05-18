Using drugs in public places is now just weeks away from being a bylaw offence in Penticton.
City council on Monday unanimously gave three readings to the new Safe Public Spaces Bylaw, which is now set for formal adoption June 6.
“Ultimately, I feel that this keeps us on brand. I think that what this council has done and previous council has done (is make) a strong statement that safety for our public is our No. 1 priority – certainly in our top two priorities. We’ve increased bylaw, including its hours, we’ve increased policing, and we’ve increased fire(fighters),” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
“Now, I think this is the next step in making sure our community feels safe. It’s not just about being safe all the time, it’s about feeling safe and I think this takes the correct steps to do that.”
The bylaw, similar versions of which have been cropping up in communities around B.C. that are also trying to curb public disorder, makes it an offence to use or display drugs anywhere in public, except designated consumption sites operated by, or on behalf of, Interior Health.
It also bans panhandling within 10 metres of bank machines, seniors’ centres and most public facilities, loitering in public places, spitting in public and even lying horizontally on benches at bus stops.
Violations of the bylaw are subject to the maximum penalties in the Community Charter of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Two companion pieces of legislation, which have already been adopted, will seek peace office status for bylaw officers and set out standard operating procedures for those workers.
Having peace officer status will allow bylaw officers to enforce some provincial statutes and give them the power to detain people, while holding out the possibility of stiffer punishments for those who assault bylaw officers.
The broader Safe Public Spaces Bylaw was introduced to the public in March and kicked off a public consultation exercise on the draft legislation.
Consultation included a voluntary survey that received 703 responses and found 87% of respondents agreed with the intent of the bylaw and 75% supported the municipality spending up to $100,000 in court to defend it if necessary.
“It is important to note that as the feedback form was voluntary, it tends to attract participation by people who have stronger interests in the subject matter. Nevertheless, the overwhelming consensus in the community is that the city is heading in the right direction with this initiative,” according to a staff report provided to council.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert said the finished product strikes a fine balance between protecting public safety and guarding people’s dignity.
“When this bylaw first came up, I had a lot of concerns about it: Where are we moving people and what will this entail for our city? And, after reviewing this bylaw, I’m in full support of this,” said Gilbert, who highlighted the companion policy for bylaw officers.
“These people who are living unhoused are our community members and we want to see the best for them. This bylaw allows that to happen by putting the ball into the court of Interior Health and saying, ‘We want these people to get help and to bring resources to the community.’”
Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he was struck by the community’s empathy during consultation on the bylaw.
“The common thread of all of those people is concern for the welfare of the people on the street,” said Bloomfield.
“There’s a genuine concern that the folks on the street are dealt with in a respectful manner and I think that the public have a better heart than sometimes they’re made out to have.”