There will be a colourful addition to the street outside Queen’s Park Elementary next fall.
Thanks to the efforts of teacher Nicole Simons, city council has authorized – and agreed to pick up some of the costs of – painting a rainbow sidewalk on Power Street to help demonstrate the school’s spirit of inclusivity.
“The vision is for the crosswalk to be a complete rainbow from one sidewalk to the other, with the 2Spirit symbol in the center,” said Simons in an email.
“A June completion date is unrealistic, and we really want the students to celebrate the unveiling, so we are hoping for September.”
Simons is also applying for a grant from the B.C. Teachers’ Federation to help with the costs.