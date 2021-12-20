An Okanagan College graduate is flying high after winning an aircraft skills competition in Kelowna.
Desarae Craig is a structures technician at KF Aerospace, but before she got there, she was an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer – Structures (AME-S) student at Okanagan College.
Since graduating in October 2020, her work at KF has included converting old passenger planes into cargo planes, using everything that was taught during her program.
“All the skills I learned have helped me so far,” Craig says. “Everything we learn in school applies in some way or form in your working life, because they’re all relevant.”
So when the 2021 Aero Skills Tournament rolled around, she says she felt ready to participate.
The event is a U.S. and Canada-based aircraft skills competition, developed by Aircraft Technologies Group (ATG). Jay Logie, founder of ATG, says the goal of the competition has always been to generate interest in structures, mechanics, avionics and composites.
The competition features solo and team events, where participants show off their skills through various tasks including drilling, riveting and assembling structures.
“There isn’t anything like this in the world right now,” Logie says. “Everybody who participates walks away excited and ready to learn more and do more.”
He says Craig won the tournament because of the quality of her work. Scores are based on quality of work (60%) and the time a participant takes to do the work (40%).
“Desarae competed with the other juniors. She took a little longer than the others. She took her time to work on her quality, but it paid off in the end,” he said.
“We’ve found that people who go through Okanagan College learn their skills really well and it’s always evident when they compete in Aero Skills,” Logie added.
Craig says the win is a beginner’s validation for her, confirming that the work she produces is good quality and encourages her to keep going.
“I would really like to see girls to get into this,” she says. “It’s a fun, fast-paced industry and there are new tasks every day and you’re always learning. I hope my presence and win inspires someone to get into this industry, too.”