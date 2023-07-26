The Summerland Community Arts Council is pleased to present the gallery show, “Shapes of the Okanagan,” featuring the paintings of Elizabeth Houghton, starting later this week.
The show, which focuses on the beauty of the Okanagan Valley, opens Thursday, July 27, and runs through Sept. 8 at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street.
A reception will be held Friday, July 28, 7-9 p.m.
Houghton’s love of the outdoors is reflected in her work, which highlights the shapes and motions of landscapes using a minimalist approach. She was a winner in the local street banner design contest in 2022 and 2023.