Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 took a significant drop across B.C. last week but held level in the Interior Health region.
A total of 292 people with the
disease are being treated in hospital, down almost one-quarter from the 389 such hospitalizations a week ago.
But the number in intensive care was little changed, at 20, compared to 21 a week ago.
In the IH region, 49 people with COVID-19 are in hospital, compared to 48 a week ago. The number being treated in intensive care was unchanged, at three.
The numbers reflect those people who test positive for the disease as part of routine screening procedures at hospitals, not the number who’ve been admitted specifically because they have COVID-19.
Twelve more deaths due to the disease have been recorded in the IH region, making the toll 684 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Provincially, 44 more deaths were recorded, for a total of 4,485.