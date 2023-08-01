A plan to reroute city buses off of Abbott Street has been halted in its tracks in response to concerns from people living in the area.
Official from the City of Penticton had planned Sunday to permanently close the stop in front of Abbott Towers – a facility with 97 units of social housing for seniors and people with disabilities, among others – and create a new one approximately 150 metres away on Vancouver Avenue. Although the distances isn’t far, it’s a steep uphill hike to Vancouver Avenue.
The planned change, which was halted “to allow more time for consultation with community members,” according to a city press release issued Friday afternoon, is part of a broader transit re-design in the area.
“These plans involve rerouting BC Transit’s Nos. 3 and 16 buses off of Abbott Street and Westminster Avenue. The bus stop on Abbott Street at Guernsey Avenue would be relocated to Vancouver Avenue and Abbott Street westbound. Also, a new bus stop would be added at the north end of Ellis Street for the No. 16 bus southbound,” explained the city’s release.
“In addition to these new bus stops, the city plans to add safety improvements along Vancouver Avenue to narrow the driving area, which will slow traffic and create a safer approach for pedestrians.
“While reviewing these plans, BC Transit will continue with its existing construction detour rerouting, which has been in place in recent weeks due to the construction work on Ellis Street.”