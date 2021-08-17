More than 100 part-time jobs are up for grabs at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The facility’s operator, Spectra Venue Management, is hosting two job fairs to find workers for a variety of positions, ranging from servers and bartenders to cleaners and labourers.
“We are so excited to welcome our fans into the building this fall with the return of Penticton Vees hockey and live music and entertainment,” said general manager Dean Clarke in a press release.
“The return of events means the return of our hardworking part-time workforce. These employees are an integral part of what we do, and without them, events wouldn’t be possible.”
The first job fair runs today and Thursday, 1-7 p.m. each day, and is focused on positions within food and beverage services.
The second job fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 26, 1-7 p.m., and is geared to the operations side of things.
No experience is necessary to apply at the fairs, which will be staged inside The Vault restaurant.
Those interested in food and beverage jobs who can’t make it to the fairs can email their resumes to dave.kinnin@penticton.ca, while those interested in operations jobs can email tanner.mcconnell@penticton.ca.