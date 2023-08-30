With the wildfire threat easing and evacuation orders dwindling, Penticton has closed its temporary Emergency Support Services reception centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School.
It was activated Aug. 18 in response to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire about 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton and registered approximately 350 people in the days that followed. All of the evacuation orders from that fire were dropped Aug. 25.
The reception centre has since been closed and equipment moved back to ESS headquarters at 199 Ellis St. It will reopen there on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, with future opening dates to be determined.
Volunteers at the reception centre help evacuees with immediate needs like food and shelter, plus guide them to other resources.