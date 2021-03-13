Police dismantled what appeared to be an unsophisticated money counterfeiting operation inside a Penticton motel room last month, The Herald has learned.
Officers armed with a search warrant raided Unit 114 at the Pass Motor Inn on Feb. 5 and seized three computer printers, counterfeit $50 and $100 bills, phoney cheques and more, according to an exhibit list attached to a copy of the warrant on file at the Penticton courthouse.
In his application for the warrant – called an information to obtain – Const. Chad Jackson of the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit states the investigation began on the evening of Feb. 4, when a front-line officer attempted to pull over an electric motorcycle, the driver of which fled by running a red light.
About 45 minutes later, Jackson spotted the e-bike parked outside the Pass Motor Inn and set up surveillance. Soon after, the officer followed a man on the e-bike to a parking lot at nearby Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
The rider was arrested there for dangerous driving in connection with the incident earlier that evening, and is alleged to have had in his possession a wallet containing four counterfeit bills – two $50 and two $100 – a fake Manitoba driver’s licence in someone else’s name and a small amount of fentanyl.
“I believe if he inadvertently was given a counterfeit bill during a transaction he would not be in possession of multiple bills,” Jackson noted in his ITO.
Before he was taken to the RCMP detachment, the man asked police to go back to Unit 114 at the Pass Motor Inn to tell the occupant where the e-bike was parked.
Jackson went to the motel and knocked on the door. As a woman exited the suite, he observed a large black computer printer placed on a couch.
Later, continued Jackson, the other officer who seized the counterfeit money from the male suspect’s wallet, “told me that the bills had ripped easily when he was examining them, they had duplicate serial numbers and the texture of the paper was not correct.”
Based on all those observations, Jackson applied for the warrant.
In the course of searching the motel room, Mounties seized an authentic B.C. driver’s licence that had been reported stolen in October 2020 and later used to fraudulently apply for four credit cards, another pair of counterfeit $50 and $100 bills, a box of blank cheques, 12 cheques made out to the e-bike rider, and identity documents belonging to at least two other people.
Also retrieved were photocopies of Canadian money, cheques and altered money, plus the three printers and a laptop computer.
The e-bike rider is identified in the court documents as Rylan Cody Mogge, 32. As of Friday, he hadn’t been charged with any crimes related to the search at the Pass Motor Inn.
Penticton RCMP didn’t respond to requests for comment on the case.