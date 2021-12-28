The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
6:49 a.m. Granby Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:06 a.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Flood assessment.
8:40 a.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
10:45 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
11:08 a.m. 11th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.
11:50 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
12:40 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
1:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:01 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
2:14 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
2:53 p.m. Spillway Road, Oliver. Alarm.
3:29 p.m. Quinpool Road, Summerland. Alarm.
3:58 p.m. Bonlin Road, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:37 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:09 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Minor fire.
5:37 p.m. Wrights Road, Princeton, Motor-vehicle incident.
5:45 p.m. Wrights Road, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:38 p.m. Solana Key Court, Osoyoos. Alarm.
7:07 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
8:39 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:08 p.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Public service.
9:32 p.m. Gravenstein Drive, Osoyoos. Public service.
9:47 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:29 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:31 p.m. Christie Mountain Lane, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.